3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday

Security, Manipur Security

The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, for allegedly threatening to trigger explosions during the ongoing Sangai tourism festival in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday, they said.

The action came following a video posted on Facebook by a user on November 21, which contained threats to bomb the festival being held from November 21 to November 30, a police officer said.

The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, he said.

 

Further investigation is underway.

The Sangai tourism festival has been boycotted by displaced persons and civil society organisations in the northeastern state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manipur Manipur govt militants

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

