Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC warns states of contempt for inaction on misleading advertisements

SC warns states of contempt for inaction on misleading advertisements

The SC bench scheduled compliance reviews for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir on February 10

Supreme Court, SC

The court is hearing a petition filed by the IMA against advertisements by Patanjali that attacked allopathy and made claims of curing certain diseases. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned states of initiating contempt proceedings for failing to act against misleading advertisements.
 
A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka called the Delhi government's explanation—claiming difficulties in identifying offenders—"peculiar" and sought status reports from other states on actions taken in response to complaints. The bench scheduled compliance reviews for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir on February 10.
 
"We make it clear that if we find non-compliance by any of the states and union territories, we may have to initiate proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, against the states concerned," the bench stated.
 
 
Contempt proceedings against IMA chief closed
 
The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan following his unconditional apology for remarks made about the court in April 2024.

Also Read

Calcutta High Court

Petitioners approach SC after Calcutta HC cancels over 25k WB school jobs

SC, Supreme Court

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL over rising cybercrimes, spam calls

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Election rules row: SC seeks govt, poll panel reply on Jairam Ramesh's plea

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks Dallewal's health reports to get Aiims medical board's opinion

Dallewal

SC to hear plea for medical aid to farmers' leader Dallewal on Jan 15

 
The court had previously directed Asokan to publish an apology in prominent newspapers for his comments criticising the apex court.
 
Asokan, in an interview with news agency PTI, had criticised the Supreme Court's suggestion that allopathic doctors address unethical practices in modern medicine. He described the remarks as "unfortunate" and claimed they had "demoralised" the medical community, leading to the contempt proceedings.
 
The court is hearing a petition filed by the IMA against advertisements by Patanjali that attacked allopathy and made claims of curing certain diseases. Patanjali, along with Yoga guru Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna, has already issued an apology in the matter.

More From This Section

bird flu in west bengal

Investigation confirms bird flu as cause of cranes' death in Jaisalmer

railway

Railway Board gives recognition to two unions, AIRF, NFIR for five years

Delhi pollution

LIVE news updates: Stricter pollution curbs under Grap-4 reimposed in Delhi and surrounding areas

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Labour ministry to set up career counselling centres in major universities

Coal

Jharkhand chief secy urges officials to resolve coal block issues

Topics : Supreme Court Misleading ads misleading advertisements Misleading labels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon