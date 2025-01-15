Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks Dallewal's health reports to get Aiims medical board's opinion

SC seeks Dallewal's health reports to get Aiims medical board's opinion

The top court also noted the Punjab government's submission that authorities are in deliberations with the protesting farmers and they are hopeful of a solution

SC, Supreme Court

Sibal also informed the bench that representatives of the central government are also meeting the protesting farmers | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh wondered how a person, who had been on fast for nearly 50 days had his health parameters improving and asked the Punjab government chief secretary to submit Dallewal's test reports during the course of the day with apex court registrar.

It directed the apex court registrar to communicate the reports to the AIIMS director for an opinion on Dallewal's test reports from the medical board.

 

The top court also noted the Punjab government's submission that authorities are in deliberations with the protesting farmers and they are hopeful of a solution.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government, said some progress has been made in connection with the shifting of Dallewal to a makeshift hospital, which has now been set up 10 metres from the protest site.

Also Read

Dallewal

SC to hear plea for medical aid to farmers' leader Dallewal on Jan 15

Jairam Ramesh

SC to hear Jairam Ramesh's petition against Election rules change on Jan 15

Supreme Court, SC

Wife can get maintenance even if she doesn't abide by cohabit decree: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Next CEC to be appointed per new law; SC to take view on new statute soon

SC, Supreme Court

Govt to take call: Supreme Court on SC/ST creamy layer, sub-categorisation

Sibal also informed the bench that representatives of the central government are also meeting the protesting farmers.

On January 6, the septuagenarian farmer leader met the apex court-appointed panel after the Punjab government said the protesting farmers were persuaded to meet Justice (retd) Nawab Singh, who chairs the committee.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political), began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26, 2024.

He refused medical aid offered by the Punjab government and his health deteriorated recently.

Farmers, under the banners of SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Puja Khedkar, Puja, Khedkar

LIVE news updates: SC protects ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

Modi, Narendra Modi

Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of Modi's visit, view routes to avoid

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Key events, traffic advisory, and route diversions

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC defers hearing on plea for CBI probe in MUDA scam till Jan 27

tobacco

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to ban sale of tobacco near temples

Topics : AIIMS Supreme Court farmers protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon