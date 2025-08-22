Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in multiple parts of the country over the next few days.
Weather forecast for Delhi
On Friday, Delhi is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34–36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 24–26 degrees Celsius. No alert has been issued for today.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday in Delhi, forecasting a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Cloudy, rainy conditions are likely to persist till August 27.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI of 97 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Moderate rain forecast for Mumbai
The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai on Friday. No alert has been issued for the city. However, a heavy rainfall warning is in place for Raigad, Ratnagiri, the ghats of Nashik, Pune and Satara.
Rainfall is expected to persist, though weather conditions are likely to improve gradually from August 22. Moderate rain under overcast skies may continue till August 26.
The continuous rain spell has forced the evacuation of more than 4,600 people from nine districts, including Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli and Nanded.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai had seen some relief after torrential rains earlier this week brought the city to a standstill. He added that NDRF and SDRF teams had been deployed across affected areas to strengthen disaster management efforts.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu residence, Prateeksha, was also affected, with ankle-deep water accumulating outside the bungalow and seeping inside following heavy rainfall.
Heavy rainfall alerts issued across India
In western parts of the country, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa and Gujarat over the next 24 hours. Very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Between August 20 and 24, heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal and Sikkim.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the same period. In the northeast, heavy rain is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, particularly between August 20 and 24.