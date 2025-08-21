Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

On his Axiom-4 Mission, Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India's own Gaganyaan mission, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission

MoS Jitendra Singh (centre) with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair photo: PTI

MoS Jitendra Singh (centre) with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Excited after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday hoped someone would very soon travel to space “from our own capsule, from our rocket, from our soil”. 
Addressing a press conference here, Group Captain Shukla said the first-hand experience from the ISS mission 
was invaluable and a lot better than any training. 
He also said India looks saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world) even today — words first used by Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma after his space mission in 1984. 
On his Axiom-4 Mission, Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India’s own Gaganyaan mission, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission. 
 

Also Read

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X/ @DDNewslive

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla returns Sunday after historic space mission, to meet PM

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu calls his space mission start of India's second space orbit

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR

Eye in the sky: Nasa-Isro joint mission NISAR to launch on Wednesday

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India must triple its satellites, build space station by 2035: Isro chief

“No matter how much training you have done, even after that, when you sit in the rocket and the engines ignite, 
when they catch fire, I think it is a very different feeling.” 
“I had not imagined how it would feel, and I was actually running behind the rocket for the first few seconds, and it took me some time to catch up to it. From that moment until the time we splashed down, the experience was unbelievable. It was so exciting and so amazing that I have really been struggling to find words to convey it to you, so that you can live that experience through my words,” he said. 
At the press conference, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Department of Space has been around for nearly 70 years, and officially, the Isro was established in 1969. 
“.... why all this had to happen only in the last few years, why it couldn't have happened in the last five, six decades. We have started following the strategies which are followed by the rest of the world. Now, our benchmarks are global benchmarks, our strategies are global, and the parameters that we are seeking to live up to are global,” he said. 
Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, who is part of India’s Gaganyaan crew, said, “A few months from now, we are going to have Diwali. That is the time when Ram ji entered Ayodhya. Over here right now, if I can call myself Lakshman... even though I am older than ‘Shuks’ (Shukla), I would love to be Lakshman to this Ram any day.” “But let’s remember Ram and Lakshman got a lot of help from the entire ‘vanar sena’, that is our fantastic ISRO team... otherwise it would not have been possible,” he said. 
Shukla thanked the government, Isro and everyone else who worked hard to successfully execute the mission. 
“I would also like to thank everyone who helped bring this mission to the population of our country, making it accessible for everyone to view. In the end, I would like to thank each and every citizen of this country who behaved in a way that made it feel like they actually owned this mission. I truly felt that this was a mission for the entire nation,” he said.

More From This Section

Parliament

Parliament's monsoon session sees lowest functioning of 18th Lok Sabha

Gaganyaan

We saved lives of four astronauts by detecting oxygen leak: Isro chief

bike taxi

Bike taxis return in Karnataka after High Court lifts state government ban

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹13,000 cr projects, inaugurate Ganga bridge in Bihar

Satish Golcha

Satish Golcha named new Delhi police commissioner day after attack on CM

Topics : India space mission Isro manned mission NASA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon