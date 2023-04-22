Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress party for continuously making remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and has said that Scindia is not a traitor but a self-righteous leader.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

"Scindia is not a traitor, he is self-righteous. After all, how much insult he tolerates from the Congress party. The Congress fought the election in the name Scindia but made elderly Kamal Nath the Chief Minister of the state. Even the government was also being run by former CM Digvijay Singh and Nath was just a face only," Chouhan said.

Time and again Scindia (when he was in Congress party) and his companions were drawing attention of Kamal Nath towards the public problems, but Nath's arrogance was so high that when Scindia said to do work or else he would protest, then where Nath did not paid attention to it, the Chief Minister said.

He added that Nath's ego was such that he would drop him (Scindia) in another party by car. How could Scindia tolerate it? After all, how much he would get humiliated.

"I want to say one more thing that if they (Scindia and his companions) were wrong then how would the public make them win by thousands of votes in by elections. Those who won by 1000 or 2000 votes by staying in Congress, they won by 50 to 60 thousand votes in the by-poll. We are not running the government because of someone's favour, they resigned, contested elections and came back victorious." Chouhan said.

There is a competition of pettiness going on in Congress. Every congress leader wants to make a statement to belittle the other leader and even Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are also involved in it. God knows what will happen to the Congress, the CM added.