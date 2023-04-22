close

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

In his reply to the legal notice sent by Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien, Adhikari's counsel Suryanil Das has challenged its authenticity

IANS Kolkata
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has replied through his advocate to the legal notice sent to him by Trinamool Congress for comments accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention for the restoration of the national party status of Trinamool Congress.

In his reply to the legal notice sent by Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien, Adhikari's counsel Suryanil Das has challenged its authenticity.

Indirectly referring to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to withdraw the national party status of Trinamool, Das said in the reply that currently there is no political party by the name of 'All India Trinamool Congress', and what exists is a regional party called just 'Trinamool Congress'.

Adhikari's counsel argued that since a non-existent entity does not have any authority to send a legal notice, it should be withdrawn with immediate effect. Das also said that his client will take necessary legal steps if the legal notice is not withdrawn.

In the notice sent by Derek O Brien, a copy of which was also sent to Amit Shah, it was said that Adhikari's comments at a public rally were libellous and an attempt to malign the image of the Trinamool.

The notice also asked Adhikari to withdraw his comments or face legal action.

The Trinamool leadership, meanwhile, has described the reply by the leader of opposition as Adhikari's lack of common sense, pointing out that even if Trinamool's national party status is withdrawn, there is no bar in using the name All India Trinamool Congress.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari TMC

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

