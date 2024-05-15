Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, dies after suffering from pneumonia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

She breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

"She was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI.

"It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" read an official statement from Scindia's office.

BJP state president VD Sharma took to X to extend his condolences to the Union Minister. "I was saddened to learn that honourable Rajmata of Gwalior, Madhavi Raje Scindia, is no more. May she find eternal peace in her heavenly abode. I pray God her family and loved ones the strength to bear with her loss," Sharma posted.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.