close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

It conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied fines totalling Rs 35 lakh on seven entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In seven separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Pawan Kumar Sarawagi HUF, Subh Laxmi Trading Co, STIC Tradecomm, Starlight Devcon, Devesh Commosale, Devinder Kumar and Kishorechandra Gulabbhai Desai.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) observed large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.

It conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

According to Sebi, these seven entities were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the markets watchdog said.

Also Read

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Vaishnaw discusses Make in India programme with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Delhi records 77 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate of 3.27%

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

The entities had flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI penalty

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India
2 min read

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

R-Day: President Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute
3 min read

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
1 min read

Delhi records 77 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate of 3.27%

coronavirus
2 min read

Fox's $787.5 mn deal saved it from a long trial, says Lachlan Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon