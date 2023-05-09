Delhi records 77 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate of 3.27%

Delhi on Tuesday logged 77 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and two fatalities linked to the infection, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,229 and the death toll rose to 26,648, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,354 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stood at 624, of which 472 patients were in home isolation, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 37 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and two Covid-linked deaths on Monday.

The national capital logged 119 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Sunday.

It saw 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

On Friday, the city reported 142 cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death. It added 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday.

Only 93 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.