close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Powergrid Chairman and Managing Director K Sreekant and Director Personnel VK Singh were also present during the event

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RK Singh

Power Minister R K Singh

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Powergrid's substation in Bihar to expand capacity, an official statement said.

"The augmentation of the 220/132 kV Ara sub-station will increase the total transformation capacity of the sub-station to 560 MVA. The scheme would facilitate meeting the demand for electricity for the next 10 years in Ara (Bihar). Uninterrupted power supply will lead to the industrial and commercial development of the area and also improve power availability in Bhojpur, Buxar and Rohtas districts," Powergrid said in a statement.

Powergrid Chairman and Managing Director K Sreekant and Director Personnel VK Singh were also present during the event.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is India's largest electric power transmission utility.

Also Read

PowerGrid InvIT Q3 net dips 6% to Rs 216 cr, income declines to Rs 331 cr

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Vaishnaw discusses Make in India programme with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Delhi records 77 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate of 3.27%

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Claim disbursals under PMJJBY skyrocket by 438% in FY22, shows data

Cyclone Mocha may intensify Tuesday night: Andaman administration alerts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PowerGrid Power ministry Bihar

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India
2 min read

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

R-Day: President Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute
3 min read

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
1 min read

Delhi records 77 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate of 3.27%

coronavirus
2 min read

Fox's $787.5 mn deal saved it from a long trial, says Lachlan Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon