Section 144 in Manipur's Churachandpur district following fresh violence

Various parts of the northeastern state have been rocked by ethnic strife since May this year

Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Churachandpur (Manipur)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

The Manipur government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for two months in Churachandpur district following fresh violence, according to an official order.
Various parts of the northeastern state have been rocked by ethnic strife since May this year.
Incidents of sporadic violence were reported from several places in Churachandpur district, especially in Thingkangphai village, on Monday.
"There are still chances of breach of peace due to the confrontation between the two groups of people and the situation is still tense," the district magistrate said in an order.
The prohibitory orders prohibiting gathering of five or more people and carrying arms were imposed on Monday and it would be in force till February 18, 2024.
All efforts have been made by law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the affected areas, District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said.
More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Manipur Manipur govt violence

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

