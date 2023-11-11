Security amped up ahead of Deepawali festivities in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, has announced extensive security measures in view of Diwali festive season.

232 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), three companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and three companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed to ensure public safety.

These preparations come in light of upcoming festivals, including Deepavali in Ayodhya, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj, and Chhathh, and aim to maintain order and security throughout the celebrations.

"In view of the festivals, 232 companies of PAC, 3 companies of SDRF, 3 companies of CAPF, 8 companies of UPSSF, and 400 under-training sub-inspectors have also been deployed," Special DG Law and Order, Prashant Mishra, said speaking to ANI.

"Tomorrow there is Deepavali at Ayodhya and following that, there is Diwali celebrations, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj, and Chhathh. Police have been asked to stay alert and be prepared," he said.

Speaking about the immersion of idols, he said, "11500 idols of Ma Kali and Ma Laxmi have been set up and will be immersed as well. We have briefed them about all procedures to be followed during 'visarjan'."

The DG said that regular police patrolling will be done in important markets ahead of the upcoming festivals.

"In view of the upcoming festivals, regular police patrolling will be done in important markets and other crowded places, QRT teams have been formed. Some teams have been engaged to keep a close watch on people," he said.

Speaking on shops selling firecrackers, the DG said, "2500 shops selling firecrackers have been set up. We have given instructions on their safety as well."

"CCTV cameras have been set up in crowded places and pandals with the help of the organizers," he added.

Speaking on arrangements in Ayodhya, he said, "Special arrangements have been made in Ayodhya. Three DIGs, three Commandants, eight Additional Superintendents of Police, 23 Deputy Superintendents, an ATS team, and a BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) team have also been deployed there. Anti-drone team has been requested as well.

