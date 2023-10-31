close
Diwali 2023: Everything you need to know about 'Festival of Lights'

Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the lunar month of Kartika, which usually lies in the October or November month. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 1

Diwali

Diwali 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
The Festival Of Lights, Diwali is around the corner. Also called Deepavali, the ‘festival of lights’ lasts five days, starting with Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, it is one of the main Hindu celebrations that lies on the 15th day of Kartik month, the darkest night of the year.
Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over dark. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ram got back to Ayodhya with Mata Sita and his brother Lakshman after finishing his 14-year vanvas (exile) and defeating Ravana, Lord of Lanka. 
Hindus observe Deepavali by beautifying their homes with lights and diyas, creating Rangolis, having sweets, going to the homes of friends and family members, trading gifts, wearing new traditional garments, and more. As the celebration moves close, here's all you need to know with the date, time, shubh muhurat, and more about the ‘festival of lights.

Diwali 2023: Date and Time

Diwali lies in mid-October and mid-November on Kartik Amavasya, as per the Hindu lunisolar schedule. This year, it falls on November 12. Here is the schedule for the five-day festivities of Deepavali:
November 10- Dhanteras
November 11- Choti Diwali
November 12- Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
November 14- Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2023: Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali will last from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. The Pradosh Kal is from 5:29 pm to 8:08 pm, and Vrishabh Kal is from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. In the meantime, the Nishita Kal Lakshmi Puja muhurat lies on November 13 from 11:39 pm to 12:32 pm. The citywise puja muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is given below:
    • New Delhi- 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm      
    • Pune- 6:09 pm to 8:09 pm     

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date, Time, Importance, Puja and Fasting time

    • Chandigarh- 5:37 pm to 7:32 pm      
    • Kolkata- 5:05 pm to 7:03 pm      
    • Mumbai- 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm      
    • Bengaluru- 6:03 pm to 8:05 pm      
    • Chennai- 5:52 pm to 7:54 pm      
    • Jaipur- 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm     
    • Hyderabad- 5:52 pm to 7:53 pm      
    • Gurugram- 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm      
    • Ahmedabad- 6:07 pm to 8:06 pm      
    • Noida- 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm. 

What is Diwali and its importance?

The specific origins of Diwali stay undocumented, however, legends say that the celebration is based on a common theme: the victory of good over evil. One might say that various regions of the nation celebrate this day in light of multiple historical reasons.
In northern India, Diwali is seen as the event when Lord Rama, with his better wife mata Sita, and his brothers Lakshman and Hanuman, got back to Ayodhya following 14 years of exile and their triumph over the evil king, Ravana. As their return happened on a moonless night (Amavasya), people lit earthen lights on Diwali night to invite them.
Then again, South Indians observe Diwali as the day when Lord Krishna vanquished the demon Narakasura. Furthermore, it is accepted that the divine union of God Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi occurred on this day. Different legends likewise point that Goddess Lakshmi was born on the new moon day of the Kartik month.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

