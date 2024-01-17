Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of R-Day celebration, Ram temple event

The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using 'flare guns' or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi, the official said

india gate

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security has been beefed up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using 'flare guns' or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi, the official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The security measures have been beefed up ahead of (events on) January 22 and 26. On Tuesday night, we used flare guns to light up the forest area of northeast to check any illegal activities," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
The northeast area is considered a sensitive area, he said.
"Intensive patrolling and combing operation along the Yamuna River bank and Khadar area is going on in view of upcoming Republic Day. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," DCP Tirkey said.
More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade.
The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who is visiting the national capital and for what purpose.

Also Read

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

India rejects iron ore miner NMDC's proposal for China exports -sources

'US re-engagement with China have no implications on ties with India, Quad'

Ram temple creates a buzz in Davos, devotees plan celebrations on Jan 22

Web Werks to set up Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Bengaluru

Govt disburses Rs 4,415 cr under different PLI schemes for 8 sectors so far

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day security Delhi Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon