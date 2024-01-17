Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Web Werks to set up Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Bengaluru

A delegation from the state, headed by Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland

Data centres

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Web Werks India proposes to invest Rs 20,000 crore to set up a data centre park here, according to an MoU the company signed with the Karnataka government at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos.
"Great news from Davos! This is a giant leap in our infrastructure journey. Welcome aboard, Web Werks!", the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X'

"Karnataka has inked an MoU with Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd at the World Economic Forum. We're set to welcome a massive Rs 20,000 crore investment from Web Werks for a new Data Centre Park in Bengaluru," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore with seven companies, including the one with Web Werks, on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.
A delegation from the state, headed by Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland, it said.
The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, with plans to invest Rs 300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports, the statement said.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals intends to establish a global innovation centre in Bengaluru and is actively scouting for suitable campus locations, it was stated.

Also Read

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia, Manoj, Rajkumar bag awards; Jubilee wins big

World Wide Web Day 2023: Date, History, Importance and Celebration

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore for setting up 1,500 MW pumped storage project

Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

BHEL gets 2,400 MW greenfield power project from NLC India in Odisha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Economic Forum Data centre Bengaluru Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon