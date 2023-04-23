close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh as pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh will be shifted to a prison in the Upper Assam town from Punjab on Sunday, police said

Press Trust of India Dibrugarh (Assam)
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh as pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh will be shifted to a prison in the Upper Assam town from Punjab on Sunday, police said.

Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged, a senior official told PTI.

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and jail security personnel. The security inside the prison has also been tightened," he said.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has also been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.

According to sources, Singh is being brought aboard a special flight, which took off from Bathinda at 8.25 am.

Also Read

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh

MP govt puts complete ban on plastic in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

India jumps 6 places on World Bank's Logistic Performance Index, ranks 38

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Detailed report of caste based census to be put in public domain: Bihar CM

Ashok Gehlot's silence on Rahul's caste census demand raises eyebrows

Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 am from Rode village in the northern state after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Altogether nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises have been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Khalistan issue Assam Indian prisoners

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Detailed report of caste based census to be put in public domain: Bihar CM

Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia
5 min read

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

climate change
5 min read

Ashok Gehlot's silence on Rahul's caste census demand raises eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

PM Modi lauds installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh

mobile network
2 min read

PM Modi to dedicate nation's first water metro during Kerala visit

PM Modi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon