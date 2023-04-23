Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Shortly after 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh was arrested, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday said that it is a result of over one month of tireless efforts of Punjab Police and the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Amritpal was arrested from Moga's Gurudwara today from where he will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh.

"I want to congratulate Punjab Police and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This is the result of one month of tireless efforts of the Punjab Police and the Mann government for the last 1 month, the Punjab Police was after Amritpal and his supporters, and raids were conducted in every part of the country and at places linked to him," said Atishi while talking to ANI.

She said that the arrest of Amritpal has shown to the whole country that Bhagwant Mann's Aam Aadmi Party government has lived up to the promise it had made to the people of Punjab to maintain law and order.

"To date, we have seen in the country that people like him (Amritpal) disappear permanently, they go absconding. You see the efforts of the Punjab Police that they did not leave any laxity during the one month. I want to appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace," she said.

Thanking the central government for its cooperation, she said that whenever the Punjab police needed any cooperation the centre was always been in support.

"There has been full cooperation of the central government in this whole matter. Whenever the Punjab Police needed any cooperation, the entire system of the Central Government and the Central Paramilitary Forces remained in support. For this, we also thank the Central Government," said Atishi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lauded the work done by the Punjab police and said that everything will be further done legally.

"This is a great achievement for the Punjab police and the government. Punjab is a sensitive state and the entire operation against Amritpal was done keeping in view that the situation should not worsen. The people in the state do not want violence but peace and harmony," he said.

National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning, said Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Amritpal was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.