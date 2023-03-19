Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that the is doing its job and will be able to complete the search for fugitive Amritpal Singh.

"The is doing its job and I think it will complete its operation very soon. The government of Punjab is a responsible government," he told ANI.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann understands what is important for Punjab and the country.

He said, "The people of Punjab have given a big vote to Bhagwant Mann and Bhagwant Mann understands what is important for Punjab and the country and is working accordingly. Rest are matters of fact in this, which will be clearly told by the police and the government.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that a search operation is underway to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

While speaking to the media, Jalandhar CP KS Chahal said, "He was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a no. of weapons & 2 cars also seized. Search is underway & we will arrest him soon. Law & Order will be maintained in the state".

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday late evening confirmed that Amritpal Singh had been declared a "fugitive".

"'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

On Saturday, mobile Internet services were suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon on Sunday, police said after launching an operation to arrest the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh and his aides.

