Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Security tightened in Sambhal to maintain peace ahead of Holi celebrations

Security tightened in Sambhal to maintain peace ahead of Holi celebrations

A peace committee meeting was also held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on March 6 in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday

Sambhal, Sambhal violence, UP Police

Security ramped up in Sambhal ahead of Holi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities have ramped up security measures ahead of Holi celebrations, with extensive arrangements in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of festivals.

Detailing the arrangements, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia said, "The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level. We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one... SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before... 250 CCTV cameras have been installed, and with the help of the municipality, 100-150 additional CCTVs are installed during every festival. Surveillance has been done with drones once and will be done once more. A flag march was conducted under the leadership of the DIG..."

 

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

Meanwhile, on March 6, a peace committee meeting was held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

Also Read

Premiumairports, airport

A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM's photo at pro-monarchist rally sparks controversy in Nepal

HCL

UP govt shifts land allocation for HCL-Foxconn chip unit to cut down delays

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

What prejudice will whitewashing walls of Sambhal mosque cause: HC asks ASI

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM supports Sambhal CO remark; rejects charge of hiding Kumbh deaths

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Further, he stated that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their own way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse: Search for 7 trapped workers enters 19th day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Cong prez pay tribute to Dandi March heroes on 95th anniversary

Lilavati Hospital Trust

LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

Bratya Basu

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Yamuna ferry service, to begin in 3-4 months

Topics : Uttar Pradesh holi celebrations religious freedom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon