Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Based on a complaint by Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy who was injured during the incident on March 1, the FIR was registered against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra

Bratya Basu

Police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla, and Om Prakash Mishra

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The police have recorded the statement of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu in connection with an FIR lodged against him and others in the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a senior officer said.

Based on a complaint by Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy who was injured during the incident on March 1, the FIR was registered against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra and others.

"The minister was asked about the entire incident...how he was attacked and other details. The minister's statement has been recorded," the officer said on Tuesday.

Police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla, and Mishra.

 

The student was injured after the minister's car allegedly grazed past him and others during protests on March 1 on the JU campus.

Also Read

Jadavpur University

'Azad Kashmir', 'Free Palestine' graffiti at Jadavpur University sparks row

IIM Ranchi

Transforming Careers: IIM Ranchi's Knowledge Immersion Program Empowers PGDM Students at iFEEL Pune

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

NASA

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

bse

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 22,450; IT index slips 2%, Infy, TCS drag

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including the one dealing with someone voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property and multiple people in furtherance of a common intention were included in the FIR, the officer added.

Protests erupted following JU campus violence on March 1.

The minister claimed that he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest, and he had expressed willingness to talk to the students about their demands, including the students' union elections.

He also claimed that the students wanted to create chaos and forcibly tried to stop his car during the protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Yamuna ferry service, to begin in 3-4 months

Lilavati Hospital Trust

LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi records hottest day of 2025 as days grow warmer with strong winds

Lilavati Hospital Trust

Ex-trustees misappropriated Rs 1,500 cr, claims Lilavati Hospital Trust

Walmik Karad

Activist Damania seeks reopening of all criminal cases against Walmik Karad

Topics : Jadavpur University West Bengal bengal TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon