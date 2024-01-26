Security tightened in view of threat elements: Special CP Delhi on R-Day

In view of the new threat elements received this year, different types of security arrangements have been made for Republic Day, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

"Like every other year, Republic Day is being celebrated with joy and fervour this year. The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day. Different units of police have been deployed at the Kartavya Path and its adjoining areas with focused and specific roles and responsibilities," he added.

He further said that threat perception is of a very high degree this year.

"Many VIPs will come. Invitees, the general public, special invites--all these should be facilitated politely and courteously, and there should not be any lapse in security. Threat perception is of a very high degree. Intelligence agencies, Delhi Police, and central agencies have been receiving many types of information. By keeping all that information in the account, strong security arrangements have been made," he said.

"VVIP means Head of State, Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, all VIPs, constitutional heads have come; that is also a challenge. A total security plan has been made and implemented on the ground," CP Pathak added.

Dependra Pathak also requested the common people to use public transport to avoid any inconvenience.

"We wish everyone a very happy Republic Day and request all the invitees or people who are coming to the event to follow the instructions given by the police or whatever is told to you by the police when you reach the spot. You should also use public transport as much as possible to avoid any inconvenience," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric; 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.