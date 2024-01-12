Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Amazon India has announced “ Great Republic Day Sale ” from January 13 until January 18 in which the e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. Besides, the platform is offering other benefits such as up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment option on select smartphone models. Below are the details:

Apple

The iPhone 13, currently priced at Rs 52,999 onwards on the e-commerce platform, will be available at Rs 49,999 with discount offers on select bank cards.

Samsung

Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 10,000 using select bank cards on purchase of select Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Additionally, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 in trade-in deals that is available with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Flip5 5G. With bank discounts and coupon offers, the Samsung Galaxy M14 smartphone will be available at Rs 9,649 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus

There are discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on use of select bank cards. With bank offers and coupon discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 lite 5G will be available at Rs 17,499 onwards. Moreover, Amazon India is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals towards the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone.

Realme

Select Realme smartphones will be available with bank discounts of up to Rs 2,740, applicable on select bank cards. Amazon is offering a coupon discount of up to Rs 2,000 on select Realme smartphones. The Realme N-series smartphones such as N55 and N53 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The Realme Narzo 60x smartphone will be available at Rs 12,499 onwards, including coupon offers from Amazon India.

LAVA

Launched at Rs 13,499, the Lava Storm 5G smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The LAVA Agni 2 and LAVA Blaze 5G smartphones will be available with bank offers.

Others

The offers and deals from Amazon India extends to smartphones from other brands such as Motorola, Nokia, POCO, iQOO, and more.