Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

The Republic Day Parade is the largest and most important of the parades conducted every year in India on January 26. The parade takes place at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The parade is one of the most significant Republic Day attractions, and it lasts for three days. It first took place in 1950, and since then, it has taken place every year.

The parade takes place from Kartavya Path to India Gate and then from there to Red Fort. The Republic Day parade begins with the President of India unfurling the national flag.





ALSO READ: Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more Several regiments of all three forces, Army, Navy, and Air Force along with their bands participate in the parade. Thereafter, tableaux from different states signify their cultures. The parade ends with a beating retreat ceremony.

The Kartavya Path is the primary venue for these celebrations as it holds historical, symbolic and logistical considerations.

Why Republic Day is celebrated on Kartavya Path?

Kartavya Path, which was earlier known as Rajpath, holds historical significance as it played a key role in India's Independence struggle. The path stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, which is dedicated to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War I. The Kartavya path is a symbol of India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic.

Why and when was Rajpath's name changed to Kartavya Path?

The name of the 1.8 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate was changed to Kartavya Path from Rajpath in September 2022. In one of her interviews, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi mentioned that Rajpath reflects the colonial legacy and Kartavya's path inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our nation.

Rajpath initially used to be known as "Kings Way" and Janpath as "Queens Way," which was translated into Hindi as Rajpath and Janpath in 1950.

Kartavya Path - All you need to know

Kartavya path is located in the central position, symbolising the unity, diversity and spirit of the nation. On this 1.8 km long stretch, the Indian armed forces demonstrate their power and the country’s military power.

Under the arch of India Gate, there is an Amar Jawan Jyoti which is an eternal flame. It was ignited to honour the armed forces' sacrifice.

It provides sufficient space to show armed forces, cultural displays and other impressive tableau representing various states and union territories. Many foreign dignitaries, such as leaders, diplomats and many spectators mark their presence on the Kartavya Path during the parade, creating a vibrant environment of patriotism and pride.

Kartavya Path is a perfect place to showcase India's democratic values, cultural richness and other collective aspirations.