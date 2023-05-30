close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Seers in Ayodhya seek amendment to POCSO Act on grounds of gross misuse

Seers in Ayodhya are now demanding an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the grounds that it was being widely misused

IANS Lucknow
Child Abuse, POCSO

Child Abuse, POCSO

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seers in Ayodhya are now demanding an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the grounds that it was being widely misused.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was being harassed because of the POCSO Act.

The national capital has witnessed ongoing protests by the country's top grapplers against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

"Innocent people are being harassed by misusing the POCSO Act. Fake allegations are being levelled against them, especially seers, mahants and politicians," said Kamal Nayan Das.

"Seers will demand amendment of POCSO Act at a public awareness rally at Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park on June 5. Former judges and legal experts will also take part in the rally."

Brij Bhushan is holding a Jan Chetna Rally in Ayodhya on June 5 in which seers will take part.

Also Read

Scotland passes gender recognition reform bill; eases sex change rules

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official

Education introduces individuals to their rights, duties: Assam Governor

Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA

UP govt holds 14-day basic orientation programme for 'Udyami Mitras'

Maha CM checks monsoon preparedness, asks for structural audit of buildings

Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

The rally is being termed as a show of strength by the BJP MP.

Mahant Gaurishankar Das of Hanuman Garhi lauded efforts by Brij Bhushan to take wrestling to new heights.

He also dubbed as all the allegations of sexual harassment against the BJP MP as fake.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : POCSO Ayodhya case child sexual abuse

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India looking at low fertiliser subsidy burden, less urea import in FY24

Urea
5 min read

Maha CM checks monsoon preparedness, asks for structural audit of buildings

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
3 min read

Saha praises PM's leadership in establishing corruption-free governance

Manik Saha
4 min read

KC Venugopal declares a united fight against BJP in Rajasthan elections

K C Venugopal (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp)
2 min read

Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

Congress
1 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon