Seers in Ayodhya seek amendment to POCSO Act on grounds of gross misuse

Seers in Ayodhya are now demanding an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the grounds that it was being widely misused.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was being harassed because of the POCSO Act.

The national capital has witnessed ongoing protests by the country's top grapplers against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

"Innocent people are being harassed by misusing the POCSO Act. Fake allegations are being levelled against them, especially seers, mahants and politicians," said Kamal Nayan Das.

"Seers will demand amendment of POCSO Act at a public awareness rally at Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park on June 5. Former judges and legal experts will also take part in the rally."

Brij Bhushan is holding a Jan Chetna Rally in Ayodhya on June 5 in which seers will take part.

Also Read Scotland passes gender recognition reform bill; eases sex change rules SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2 Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official Education introduces individuals to their rights, duties: Assam Governor Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA UP govt holds 14-day basic orientation programme for 'Udyami Mitras' Maha CM checks monsoon preparedness, asks for structural audit of buildings Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

The rally is being termed as a show of strength by the BJP MP.

Mahant Gaurishankar Das of Hanuman Garhi lauded efforts by Brij Bhushan to take wrestling to new heights.

He also dubbed as all the allegations of sexual harassment against the BJP MP as fake.

--IANS

amita/ksk/