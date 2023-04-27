Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official

The outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is "not hiding" anywhere, he will "expose each one of the protesting wrestlers lies" in the coming days, an official told IANS.

"Since the matter is in court, he (Brij Bhushan) won't talk to the media right now. But he is waiting for the right time to expose all the lies by these star wrestlers. Whatever these wrestlers are saying are blatant lies. All this thing (sexual harassment) never happened. Their problem was the laws which WFI put on for all the wrestlers in India (trials for all and other rules). WFI is for all the wrestlers not just for the stars... They just changed the topic to sexual harassment.

"Political leaders are looking for benefits out of it now since everyone knows how Congress and the opposition are getting involved in it. Firstly, the wrestlers demanded a committee to be set up. Then they said their own person (Babita Phogat) should also be included. Now they don't trust their own family member. Committees record everything on video to keep a proof, so there is nothing to hide. Everything will be out soon. Wrestlers are getting worried because they know that their lies will get exposed sooner or later," the WFI official emphasised.

Also Read My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief Wrestling Federation's general council meeting in Ayodhya called off Parkash Singh Badal cremated at ancestral village; leaders pay respects Prolonged droughts likely spelled end for Indus magacities: Study Indian Army raising new units to counter China, Pakistan in cyber warfare Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra? SC directs courts to digitise all records of criminal trials, civil suits

The official further said that Bajrang Punia was praising Brij Bhushan a few months ago and now he is staging a protest, which is "weird".

"When they claim that harassment was taking place for the past twelve years, then why were they showering praise on the WFI chief and never utter a word in this regard. Because it never happened. Change in rules by WFI angered them actually. And one more thing, no one from WFI is threatening to any women wrestler... We don't need to do all this, we know truth will prevail."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may need to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that some preliminary inquiry may be needed but if this court orders, then FIR can be registered.

Mehta said that the authorities think that some inquiry should be there.

The Chief Justice replied that the court would also not want to do something unless there is some material.

The bench asked Mehta to furnish the material on Friday and pointed out that the matter involves a minor.

--IANS

cs/ksk/