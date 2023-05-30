close

Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

The lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away following a brief illness, party officials said here on Tuesday

IANS Chandrapur
Congress

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away following a brief illness, party officials said here on Tuesday.

Dhanorkar, 47 - representing Chandrapur - was ailing for sometime and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, where he breathed his last around 3.30 am.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Dhanorkar's body will be brought to his native village in Varora this afternoon to enable peopleA pay their last respects.

The funeral rites shall be performed at the nearby Varora crematorium on Wednesday, he added.

Dhanorkar had been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur for a kidney stone surgery last Friday.

However, as certain complications developed, he was rushed to the New Delhi hospital where the end came early today.

Top state Congress leaders from the state and other states have expressed shock and condoled the passing of Dhanorkar.

--IANS

qn/sha

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian National Congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

