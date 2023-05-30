Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

The lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away following a brief illness, party officials said here on Tuesday.

Dhanorkar, 47 - representing Chandrapur - was ailing for sometime and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, where he breathed his last around 3.30 am.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Dhanorkar's body will be brought to his native village in Varora this afternoon to enable peopleA pay their last respects.

The funeral rites shall be performed at the nearby Varora crematorium on Wednesday, he added.

Dhanorkar had been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur for a kidney stone surgery last Friday.

However, as certain complications developed, he was rushed to the New Delhi hospital where the end came early today.

Top state Congress leaders from the state and other states have expressed shock and condoled the passing of Dhanorkar.

--IANS

qn/sha