Maha CM checks monsoon preparedness, asks for structural audit of buildings

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed all civic bodies in the state to conduct third-party structural audits of dangerous buildings by good engineering institutes instead of relying upon the audit reports obtained by housing societies.

The proactive move will prevent loss of life, Shinde said on Monday at the Sahyadri Guest House here during a meeting on monsoon preparedness of all agencies in the state.

He gave the directive on structural audit when he was informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it had shifted tenants from 27 of the 226 buildings which were declared unsafe.

The CM said civic bodies should also take care of the accommodation of displaced families so that they agree to evacuate their dilapidated buildings, as per a government release.

Representatives from the Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Railways and other bodies made presentations on their monsoon preparedness. Officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force also attended the meeting.

As per the release, 18 teams of NDRF, seven of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 of Navy and six of the Coast Guard are ready and all of them have lifeboats and required equipment. The Indian Air Force has kept two of its helicopters ready to tackle any disaster during the monsoon.

A one-time loss of property is recoverable, but life cannot, Shinde said, asking the agencies to take utmost care to avoid loss of life due to any calamity during the upcoming monsoon season.

Directing the agencies to use modern technology for search-rescue operations, Shinde said during this period, all officials should keep their phones on round-the-clock. The officials of all agencies, from district or division to state level, should maintain good communication and coordination, he stressed.

The CM asked the BMC and railway officials to clear drains to avoid waterlogging on railway tracks so that lakhs of suburban railway passengers in Mumbai can commute hassle-free during the rains.

He also asked the BMC to shift those living in landslide-prone locations in Mumbai's suburban areas and keep schools and multi-purpose halls ready to provide alternative accommodation to the people, besides keeping stock of adequate foodgrains and medicines.

The CM suggested deputing lifeguards on an honorarium basis if necessary.

He asked officials to undertake a drive to fill potholes on roads in the state and said the pilgrim town of Pandharpur in Solapur district has been given special funds for this.

He has also instructed officials to make the Wari route, taken by devotees of Lord Vitthal to Pandharpur, pothole-free before Ashadhi Wari, said the release.

To avoid flood-like situation in western Maharashtra and Vidarbha, the CM asked the irrigation department to be on alert from the beginning of the monsoon season.

They should maintain better coordination with authorities of the Almatti dam in Karnataka, Sanjay Sarovar in Madhya Pradesh and Medigatti in Telangana, he added.