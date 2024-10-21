Business Standard
Home / India News / Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, earlier served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Vikram Dev Dutt

Dutt succeeds V L Kantha Rao who currently serves as the mines secretary. | Photo: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday assumed the charge as the coal secretary.

Dutt succeeds V L Kantha Rao who currently serves as the mines secretary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, earlier served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the coal ministry said in a statement.

Prior to Rao, Amrit Lal Meena served as the coal secretary.

Meena was repatriated to his home cadre Bihar, where he was appointed as the chief secretary.

Meena is a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved Meena's repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the Bihar government, said a personnel ministry order dated August 30.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pollution, Factory

Road side dust, vehicular pollution reasons for pollution: Environmentalist

Jindal Power

India extends operation of imported coal-based power plants: Circular

Coal

CIL's H1 FY25 contribution to govt exchequer falls slightly to Rs 28,930 cr

Coal

India coal-fired power output falls consecutively for 1st time since Covid

Coal

Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

Topics : coal industry coal sector Coal ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon