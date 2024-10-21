Business Standard
Home / India News / Naidu promises to clear pending bills worth Rs 763 cr of police dept

Naidu promises to clear pending bills worth Rs 763 cr of police dept

He accused the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of using the police department as a tool for political harassment

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Emphasising on the need for providing latest technologies to the police department, Naidu said policemen cannot fight criminals with old fashioned technological tools (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said his government would clear pending bills worth Rs 763 crore of the police department and also promised to hire 6,100 constables.

The Chief Minister gave the assurance while speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous government (YSRCP) has left bills of the police department worth over Rs 763 crore unpaid. Will take decisions in phases to cooperate with the police department and will clear all those bills, said Naidu during his speech as part of the Police Commemoration Day.

 

Noting that investing in the police department is akin to investing in the state, the CM said he always gave importance to and cooperated with it.

According to Naidu, the state government has already cleared pending bills worth Rs 100 crore of the department within 125 days of coming to power.

Emphasising on the need for providing latest technologies to the police department, Naidu said policemen cannot fight criminals with old fashioned technological tools.

More From This Section

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

LIVE: Govt to put perpetrators of bomb threats to airlines in no-fly list, says aviation minister

Ganderbal terror attack

What is Z-Morh tunnel project and its strategic importance for J&K

Security forces,army,soilder

Ganderbal attack: Must work towards improving J-K situation, says deputy CM

Cyclone Biparjoy

Low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, Odisha on high alert

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to the media in front of 10 Downing street, London, as he announces he will resign by the time of the Conservative Party conference in the autumn, following the result of the EU referendum.

PM Modi has very clear plan for India's future: Britain's ex-PM Cameron

Only when we have an upper hand over criminals in terms of surveillance and technology, can we control them, said Naidu, promising to improve and bring advanced technology.

He accused the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of using the police department as a tool for political harassment.

Slamming Reddy, the TDP supremo said the former could not release Rs 700 crore to the police department but allegedly splurged Rs 700 crore on survey stones, which bore the former CM's images.

Assuring importance to police welfare, the CM promised to commit at least Rs 20 crore every year and also build a facility at Amaravati to observe the next Police Commemoration Day from there.

I pay my tributes to police who died on duty. I assure you that I will always stand by the police who do justice and respect officials, Naidu added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Devotees complimenting Tirupati laddu quality improved, says CM Naidu

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrests former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged corruption case, in Nandyal on Saturday.

CM Naidu calls for 15% growth target, slams previous govt's policies

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Will transform Rayalaseema into green energy hub, says Andhra CM Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP leaders perform atonement rituals for Naidu's sin

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

YSRCP chief Jagan not prevented from visiting Tirumala temple: AP CM Naidu

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon