Separate railway division to come up in Jammu, says Jitendra Singh

Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the progress of the railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Jammu will get a separate railway division as the railway ministry has accepted a proposal in this regard.

In a series of posts on X, Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the progress of the railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi is keen to reinforce the railway facility and railway administrative structure in Jammu, which is soon going to be an important railway junction when the Kashmir valley, for the first time, gets connected with the rest of the country through a rail network, Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said.

 

"Heartening news for #Jammu...Railways to set up exclusive Division Headquarter at Jammu...A delegation of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Sh Arun Gupta, met me with a proposal to set up the Railways Division headquarter at Jammu," he said in a post on the microblogging platform.

"The matter was taken up with Railways Minister Sh @AshwiniVaishnaw ji. I am glad to share the update that the Railway Ministry has accepted the proposal and initiated the process for the same," the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur added.

In its letter to the minister, the delegation said giving full-fledged divisional status to Jammu will not only streamline the running of trains but also open new avenues for creating employment opportunities for locals.

Jammu, a key pilgrimage town, is under the Firozpur division of the Northern Railway.

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

