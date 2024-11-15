Business Standard
Home / India News / Power companies should coordinate in electricity production: Khattar

Power companies should coordinate in electricity production: Khattar

Khattar also stressed the importance of increasing power generation nationwide and ensuring energy accessibility

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar emphasised the need for power companies to coordinate in electricity production and distribution to provide relief to consumers and prevent losses.

Addressing the eighth annual Distribution Utility Meet (DUM) conference here, Khattar highlighted that energy would play a critical role in strengthening the economy and achieving India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"All electricity companies should work together to ensure that consumers aren't overburdened and that companies avoid losses," he said.

Khattar also stressed the importance of increasing power generation nationwide and ensuring energy accessibility across all regions. He underlined the need for a greater focus on green and solar energy to reduce carbon emissions, noting that current energy demand is 250 GW and continues to rise.

 

The Union minister suggested states focus on establishing nuclear-based power plants and noted that the government is working toward achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power by 2030.

Uttar Pradesh's Energy and Urban Development Minister A K Sharma added that Ayodhya has been developed as the country's first solar city, with a 40 MW solar plant in place.

"Street lights, high masts and boats in the Saryu River are also solar-powered," Sharma said, adding that plans are underway to develop 16 other cities in the state as solar cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Govt asks states to consider setting up nuclear-based power plants

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

States should list gencos and discoms: Power Minister M L Khattar

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

BRS' Rama Rao meets Khattar, alleges corruption in tenders related to AMRUT

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

No harm will be caused: Khattar on privatisation of power in Chandigarh

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Need to reduce carbon emissions for net zero by 2070: Minister Khattar

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar power companies electricity electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon