Business Standard
Home / India News / Online learning in Delhi schools up to Class 5 due to pollution: CM Atishi

Online learning in Delhi schools up to Class 5 due to pollution: CM Atishi

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

The restrictions will come into force from Friday. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All schools up to Class 5 in Delhi will switch to online learning till further directions in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restrictions under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR earlier on Thursday.

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures.

The restrictions will come into force from Friday.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

 

Measures under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) include shifting schools up to Class 5 to online mode.

GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pollution, India Pollution

Closely monitoring Delhi pollution, strict measures to be taken: Gopal Rai

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi air turns cancerous: What COP29 experts suggest on pollution crisis

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; 10 flights diverted due to fog: Top updates

Google Maps

Is your air safe? Google Maps rolls out live AQI updates in India

Topics : Atishi air pollution Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon