Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Seven people killed in multi-vehicle chain collision in Karnataka

Seven people killed in multi-vehicle chain collision in Karnataka

According to police, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle

Accident, road accident

Six occupants of the SUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near Bengaluru early on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the HoskoteDabaspete National Highway when an SUV car travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

According to police, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a severe pile-up.

Six occupants of the SUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said.

The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.

 

The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

A case was registered, and investigation is underway, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PMO moves to Sewa Teerth today; 78-yr stint at South Block ends: Details

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

UNSC notes Pak-based terror group JeM's reported link to Red Fort blast

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Railways seeks Centre's nod for MP project that may fell over 120,000 trees

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' as mercury rises; AQI at 184

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress names Tharoor co-chairman of campaign committee for Kerala polls

Topics : Bengaluru Road Accidents road accident Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today