Railways seeks Centre's nod for MP project that may fell over 120,000 trees

Railways seeks Centre's nod for MP project that may fell over 120,000 trees

Once approval is granted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the trees could be cleared for the broad gauge line across dense forests in two districts

Railway officials said the Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion will strengthen rail connectivity between northern and southern India | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railways has sought final approval from the Centre to begin gauge conversion of the Mhow-Khandwa line in Madhya Pradesh that could lead to felling of over 120,000 trees, officials have said.

Once approval is granted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the trees could be cleared for the broad gauge line across dense forests in two districts, they said on Thursday.

Officials said the 156-km broad-gauge line will replace the 118-km narrow-gauge track laid during the pre-independence princely state era. The gauge conversion work is ongoing and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

 

In a statement, Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer of Western Railway's Ratlam division, said the remaining gauge conversion work for the roughly 90-km Mhow (Dr Ambedkar Nagar)-Omkareshwar Road section requires final clearance from the central ministry.

"Construction will take place on about 454 hectares of forest land between Mhow and Mukhtyara-Balwada. For land acquisition, the Railways has already deposited ₹100.08 crore with the Forest Department and obtained in-principle approval from the ministry," he said.

Railway officials said the Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion will strengthen rail connectivity between northern and southern India, improving both passenger services and freight movement.

A Forest Department official estimated that the remaining construction in Indore and neighbouring Khargone districts may require cutting around 124,000 trees.

The department has prepared a detailed plan to minimise environmental impact and preserve a significant number of trees, he said.

He added that compensatory plantations will be undertaken over double the area affected to offset environmental loss. 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

