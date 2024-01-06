Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Several museums in Mumbai receive e-mails threatening bomb blasts

Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Representative Image | ANI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts, officials said on Friday.
As per officials, the threatening mails were sent to major museums, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The police and bomb disposal squad investigated the museums that received the emails, but no trace of explosives was found, they said.
An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivaji established Hindavi Empire during time of 'tyrant' Aurangzeb: Yogi

Mumbai Airport to remain closed for 6 hours today. All you need to know

PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award

CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Mumbai chokes due to worsened air quality, health alert issued in CST area

All eyes on the Sun: Isro's Aditya-L1 set to enter final orbit today

ED team attacked in Bengal, BJP demands NIA probe; Governor summons DGP

Vibrant Gujarat summit: Seminars planned in Gandhinagar from Jan 10-12

ED team searching TMC convenor's premises attacked by 800-1,000 people

Speed up renaming of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, other airports: Uddhav

Topics : 26 11 Mumbai terror attack Maharashtra Maharashtra government Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon