ED team searching TMC convenor's premises attacked by 800-1,000 people

The ED also said that in the attack, three of their officials were grievously injured who were admitted to the hospital

Enforcement Directorate

Representational image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Enforcement Directorate team was attacked by 800-1000 people armed with lathis, stones and bricks while they were on a search operation at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) North 24 Parganas Convenor Sahajahan Sheikh.
"ED was conducting searches on the three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh, Convenor of TMC, North 24 Parganas in case of PDS scam of West Bengal. During the searches. On one of the premises, ED team with CRPF personnels was attacked by 800-1000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as Lathis, stones & bricks," the probe agency said in a post on 'X'.
The ED also said that in the attack, three of their officials were grievously injured who were admitted to the hospital. The violent mob also robbed the belongings of the ED officials like their mobile phones, laptop, cash and wallets, the probe agency said.
"In this incident, 3 ED officials have been grievously injured. Injured ED officials are being admitted to hospital for treatment. Violent mob also snatched/robbed/stole personal/officials belongings of ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc. and badly damaged some of the ED vehicles," the ED added in the post.
Reacting to the incident that took place on Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose described the incident as "ghastly".
The Governor also summoned the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the incident. Speaking to the media, Bose further said that it is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.
"It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end," he said.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon