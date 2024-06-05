Business Standard
Several parts of Mumbai receive season's first pre-monsoon showers

Monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June

Thiruvananthapuram: Tourists at Grove Beach, Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 30, 2024. The IMD announces the onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala. (Photo: PTI) Representational image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity.
Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning and some parts of the city later started receiving light rains from around 7 am.
Many parts of the city like Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, Ghatkopar witnessed showers in the range of 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am, a civic official said.
Some parts of central and south Mumbai also received light rain.
Road traffic and trains services were running normal in the city, the official said.
Monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June.
Last month, Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rain with gusty winds during which a hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area, claiming several lives.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

