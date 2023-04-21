Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali following complaints of breathing difficulties.
Hospital sources said Badal, 95, is under close observation of doctors.
"Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Badal was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
In June last year, Badal, a five-time Punjab chief minister, was hospitalised following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma.
In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.
In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19.
The SAD patriarch had been advised by doctors to opt for regular precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting Covid-19.
