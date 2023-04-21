close

Avalanche warning issued for seven districts in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours," the official statement said.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours," it added.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

