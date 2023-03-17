JUST IN
Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

Faridkot District Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Parkash Singh Badal | Sukhbir Singh Badal | court

Faridkot District Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Additional District and Session Judge Rajeev Kalda in his court cancelled the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former SSP Sukhmandar Singh Maan.

The case dates back to October 14, 2015, when two people were killed when the police allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protestors at Kotkapura.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 06:45 IST

