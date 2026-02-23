Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World wholeheartedly praised India's potential at AI Impact Summit: PM Modi

World wholeheartedly praised India's potential at AI Impact Summit: PM Modi

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi last week, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact

Modi, Narendra Modi

The summit, with the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare for all, happiness of all), aimed to position India as a leader in AI (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the entire world wholeheartedly praised India's potential at the just-concluded AI Impact Summit, demonstrating that the mindset of India's young talents in technology will be of great benefit to humanity.

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi last week, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI).

"The entire world wholeheartedly praised India's potential at the historic AI Summit held in Delhi. This demonstrates that the mindset of our young talents in technology is going to be of great benefit to all of humanity," Modi wrote on X in Hindi.

 

The New Delhi Declaration has been endorsed by 89 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Global leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and CEOs from leading technology companies from around the world, were among those present at the summit.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also attended the event.

The summit, with the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare for all, happiness of all), aimed to position India as a leader in AI, envisioning a future in which AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards the planet.

It brought together more than 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs/CXOs, around 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists.

It also engaged more than 100 government representatives and around 60 ministers and vice ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

