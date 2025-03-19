Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Significant improvement in tackling online gambling, betting, says Vaishnaw

According to Vaishnaw, 1,097 betting and gambling websites were banned in 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The government on Wednesday said there has been a significant improvement in tackling online gambling and betting activities, with more than 1,000 betting and gambling websites banned in 2024.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, told the Lok Sabha that both state governments and the Centre have to work together to deal with such activities.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister asserted that whenever any instances of violations come to the notice of the central government, action is taken within the Constitutional framework.

Various members raised concerns about online gambling activities and violent online games adversely impacting young people.

 

According to Vaishnaw, 1,097 betting and gambling websites were banned in 2024 and with coordination among various agencies handling cyber-related crimes, there has been a significant improvement in dealing with such activities.

Overall, a good legal framework is being made, he added.

Mar 19 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

