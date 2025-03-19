Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nagpur situation under control, curfew remains in sensitive areas: Police

Nagpur situation under control, curfew remains in sensitive areas: Police

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

A curfew, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, was subsequently imposed in sensitive areas in the city. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The law and order situation in Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, is under control but a curfew continues in many sensitive areas of the city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon.

Another official said that more than 2,000 armed police personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas. Similarly, the QRT (quick response team) and RCP (riot control police) are conducting patrolling led by a DCP-rank officer, he said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.

 

A curfew, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, was subsequently imposed in sensitive areas in the city.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Nagpur violence premeditated; film Chhaava reignited emotions: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Nagpur violence seems premeditated; mob targeted specific houses: Fadnavis

Nagpur Violence

Nagpur violence: Residents share accounts of attacks on homes and vehicles

Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Police

Aurangzeb row leads to violent clashes, curfew in Nagpur: What we know so far

Maharashtra Protest, Maharashtra Violence, Protest

Nagpur Violence: Clashes erupt in Hansapuri after earlier unrest in Mahal

According to a press release of the city police, the curfew is now in force in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shant Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station.

During the curfew, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the respective areas would take calls about vehicular movements on the streets, the release said.

A senior official said 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence on Monday night. About 50 persons have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: US Chief Justice John Roberts hits out at Trump's call to impeach federal judge

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Rajnath Singh, other leaders welcome Sunita Williams on return to Earth

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Isro welcomes Sunita Williams home: 'Your resilience continues to inspire'

Manipur police search operation

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur, several injured in stone pelting

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and moderate air quality

Topics : Nagpur Maharashtra Curfew Mob violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon