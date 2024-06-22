Sikh pilgrims head to Pak for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

Representative Image: Amidst chants of devotion and ceremonial farewell, a group of Sikh pilgrims embarked on a journey to Pakistan. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Amidst chants of devotion and ceremonial farewell, a group of Sikh pilgrims embarked on a journey to Pakistan to pay homage to the revered sites associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his death anniversary.

The group departed for Pakistan from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office on Friday.

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

Led by interim committee member Khushvinder Singh Bhatia, the delegation comprised 317 pilgrims, who expressed heartfelt enthusiasm as they set out for this spiritual voyage.

"I am going to Pakistan to offer my prayers. We will return on June 30. This is my second visit, and I am very excited," shared Lakhbir Singh, one of the devotees.

Among the pilgrims was Lovepreet Singh, embarking on his inaugural pilgrimage to Pakistan.

"I am going for the first time with a group of five-six people. I am very happy to have this opportunity," Lovepreet remarked with joy.

The journey, organised under the auspices of SGPC, holds profound significance as it aims to connect devotees with the historical and cultural legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the erstwhile ruler known for his leadership and contributions to Sikh heritage.

The pilgrims, equipped with visas and passports, are scheduled to visit various gurdwaras and other religious landmarks in Pakistan before returning to India on June 30.

Apart from Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, tourists from other countries also visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Last week, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on November 13, 1780, in Budrukhan, or Gujranwala [now in Pakistan], and died on June 27, 1839, in Lahore [now in Pakistan].

According to Sikh beliefs, he ruled Punjab for 40 years. It is said that Maharaja Ranjit Singh fought against the Mughals and also conquered Lahore. Also, religious tolerance was promoted during his time as many important ministers of his were Muslims.