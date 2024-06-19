Heatwave kills over 550 people during 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic sources confirmed on Tuesday that at least 550 pilgrims died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage due to extreme heat-related issues, several media outlets reported.

On Monday, temperatures at Mecca's Grand Mosque soared to a blistering 51.8 degrees Celsius. The majority of the fatalities were Egyptian pilgrims, along with at least 60 Jordanians and 5 Iranians.

Out of the total deceased, 323 were Egyptians, with heat-related illnesses being the primary cause, according to two Arab diplomats involved in coordinating their respective countries' response, news agency AFP reported.

"All of them (the Egyptians) died because of heat," one diplomat reported, citing information from the hospital morgue in Mecca's Al-Muaisem neighbourhood.

Reportedly, the death toll among Jordanian pilgrims rose to 60, up from an earlier count of 41 provided by Amman. This brings the total number of deaths across multiple countries to 577, based on media estimates.

Saudi Arabia denies heat-related deaths

Saudi Arabia's health ministry stated on Monday (June 17) that there were no significant heat-related deaths among this year's pilgrims. Reuters cited Jameel Abualenain, a health ministry official, as pointing to the varied health conditions and pre-existing illnesses among the pilgrims.

"Let's look at the population of the Hajj, the number of 'hajjies' (pilgrims) and their different comorbidities and the risky population, the elderly and those 'hajji' (pilgrims) some of them have different comorbidities, different illnesses and different compliance with the medication to start with," he said.

Rising temperatures during Hajj



A recent Saudi study by the Journal of Travel and Medicine highlighted a gradual increase in temperatures in Hajj ritual areas by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade, reflecting the impact of climate change.

With temperatures crossing the half-century mark on Monday, Egypt's foreign ministry confirmed collaboration with Saudi authorities in searching for missing Egyptians but did not specify the number of casualties.

Saudi authorities told news agencies that they have treated over 2,000 pilgrims for heat stress, though there have been no updates on the death toll since Sunday.

Last year, various nations reported at least 240 deaths among pilgrims, predominantly Indonesians.

AFP journalists reported pilgrims dousing themselves with water while volunteers distributed cold beverages and ice cream to combat the heat.

Saudi officials recommended that pilgrims use umbrellas, stay hydrated, and avoid peak sun exposure, though many rituals necessitate prolonged outdoor activities.

Risks for unregistered pilgrims

Unregistered pilgrims, lacking access to air-conditioned facilities, face heightened risks. An Egyptian diplomat reportedly noted that these pilgrims significantly contributed to Egypt's death toll, citing service breakdowns in camps.

This year, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims participated in the Hajj, including 1.6 million from abroad. The pilgrimage's rituals often require extended outdoor stays, increasing exposure to intense heat.

Earlier this month, Saudi officials removed hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Mecca.

Countries such as Indonesia, Iran, and Senegal also reported deaths among pilgrims, with many not specifying if they were heat-related.

Meanwhile, Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel reported successful health measures during the Hajj, including over 5,800 virtual consultations for heat-related issues, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Despite advisories for pilgrims to use umbrellas, stay hydrated, and avoid sun exposure during peak hours, the extreme heat has posed significant challenges.

Climate change is intensifying the heat challenges during the Hajj, with May 2024 being the hottest May on record globally. Experts warn that rising temperatures and changing weather patterns will continue to pose significant risks for future pilgrimages.