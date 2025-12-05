Friday, December 05, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Simone Tata, former Lakme chair and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

Simone Tata, former Lakme chair and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

Last respects to Simone can be paid on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba, followed by a mass at 11 am

The Switzerland-born Simone also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute | Image: India Women Entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, died at a city hospital on Friday after a brief illness.

Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata, was 95.

Simone Tata was associated both with business ventures and philanthropic activities, a statement said.

"She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakm as India's leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain," the statement added.

The Switzerland-born Simone also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute, it said.

A positive outlook and a deep resolve helped Simone overcome many challenges in her life, it said.

 

Last respects to Simone can be paid on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba, followed by a mass at 11 am, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

