Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

Government ramps up mist spray units, intensifies dust and debris control, and urges citizens to report pollution issues via the MCD-311 app for faster action

Pilot projects in NDMC areas showed promising results, leading to plans for similar systems at nine major pollution hotspots and eventual citywide expansion (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain hazardous with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most areas remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded AQI of 347 and ITO 320 at 8 am, with thick smog covering the skies. 
 
Water sprinkling poles along Vikas Marg are being used to reduce dust and airborne pollutants.
 

CPCB AQI levels

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very poor
  • 401–500: Severe

Parliament protests over worsening Delhi AQI

The deteriorating air quality sparked uproar in Parliament, with several lawmakers wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders in a symbolic protest against government inaction.

Delhi CM intensifies fight against pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is tackling pollution on a “war footing” and emphasised public participation as crucial. On Thursday, she inspected the mist spray system at ITO, reviewing its technical features and effectiveness in controlling dust. Cabinet minister Ashish Sood and senior officials accompanied her.
 
Pilot projects in NDMC areas showed promising results, leading to plans for similar systems at nine major pollution hotspots and eventual citywide expansion. More than 300 mist spray units will be installed across high-traffic areas. Citizens are urged to report issues via the MCD-311 app, with complaints addressed within 72 hours.
 
Lt Governor V K Saxena and CM Gupta held a meeting at Lok Niwas, directing officials to intensify dust control and remove debris. A review committee led by the chief secretary will monitor pollution-control measures daily.

Delhi weather today

Delhi is expected to experience a drop in minimum temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next two days. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to remain below normal in the coming two days. 
 
The sky will remain mainly clear, with mist or haze likely during the night of December 5, and shallow fog expected in the mornings from December 5 to 10. Cold wave conditions may occur at isolated places in the national capital today.

Action in Mumbai over worsening AQI

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered 19 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to shut for violating environmental norms, following inspections that found inadequate dust control, emission management, and statutory permissions.
 
Mumbai has recently seen AQI levels above 140, with opposition leaders accusing the BMC and state authorities of inaction. The MPCB runs 32 air quality monitoring stations and 22 mobile vans to track pollution hotspots.
 
Four RMC plants in Deonar and Govandi were closed immediately, while others faced fines or were asked to provide bank guarantees. Unauthorised metal furnaces in Sion and Sanjay Gandhi Nagar were also ordered to cease operations. The Bombay High Court has set up a five-member committee to monitor construction site compliance.
 
Meanwhile, The BMC launched MANAS, an AI-powered platform by IIT Kanpur, providing hyperlocal AQI data using low-cost sensors alongside existing monitoring systems.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

