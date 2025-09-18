Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SIT gave clean chit on water resource misuse, carbon credits, says Vantara

SIT gave clean chit on water resource misuse, carbon credits, says Vantara

An apex court bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale on Monday accepted the SIT's report, which found no legal violations in Vantara's operations in Jamnagar

Vantara, Anant Ambani

The SIT cleared Vantara, run by Reliance Foundation, of all major allegations, including claims that it was acquiring animals to profit from carbon credits | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that allegations of misuse of water resources and carbon credits against Vantara are entirely baseless, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre has said in a statement.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale on Monday accepted the SIT's report, which found no legal violations in Vantara's operations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The SIT cleared Vantara, run by Reliance Foundation, of all major allegations, including claims that it was acquiring animals to profit from carbon credits, the statement said. The court also further clarified that there is no recognised domestic or international framework that awards carbon credits for the rescue, housing, or upkeep of wild animals, it added.

 

"The SIT's detailed review of the centre's operations and funding confirmed that the allegations of misusing water resources and carbon credits were entirely baseless, lacking any factual or legal foundation, and appeared exaggerated to attract attention," Vantara said.

"Vantara has neither applied for nor received any such credits, and its work is funded entirely through philanthropic means, not linked to any monetised environmental credit mechanism," it added.

The top court on August 25 constituted a four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

LIVE news updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting 'vote chors', alleges Rahul Gandhi

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Sasikala, others in ₹200 cr bank fraud, benami assets probe

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Focus must be on growth, self reliance amid global turbulence: Vaishnaw

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

PM Modi speaks to Nepal's PM Karki, supports efforts to restore peace

pm modi kolkata metro

Technical snag disrupts Kolkata Metro Green Line services for 30 minutes

Topics : Supreme Court Reliance Group Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon