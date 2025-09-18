LIVE news updates: India to review implications of Saudi-Pakistan defence pact, say MEA
India on Thursday said it will examine the impact of the newly signed strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, under which an attack on either country will be treated as an “aggression against both.”
“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” the response to media queries stated.
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (Dusu) poll started on Thursday morning amid tight security. Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day classes and 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Around 280,000 students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.
ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk's killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air the show. Kimmel, the veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday and Tuesday nights, including that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk.” ABC, which has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, moved swiftly after Nexstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday. Kimmel's comments about Kirk's death “are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division.
Disney suspends ‘Kimmel Live’ after host’s remarks on Kirk killing
Walt Disney Co’s ABC network has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely following a backlash over comments the late-night host made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.
The suspension, effective from Wednesday’s broadcast, was announced shortly after Nexstar Media Group Inc, which operates dozens of ABC affiliates, said it would drop the show indefinitely, calling the remarks “offensive and insensitive".
